Police has said they will make use of the issued UK terror alert on possible attack in Kampala to determine the best measure to subdue any danger.

The revelation was made by Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson.

Last week, the UK government issued terror alert for its citizens in Uganda and those who intend to travel to the Pearl of Africa.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda. Attacks could be indiscriminate or against foreign nationals or places frequented by foreign nationals. You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to Government buildings or security installations such as police stations,” UK government said in a statement.

They said the previous terrorist attacks and disrupted attacks in Uganda have targeted the security forces, places where football matches were being viewed, restaurants, buses and government buildings.

Enanga said Ugandans on social media expressed their fear because the previous alerts had been followed by actual incidents of terror attacks.

“The way the advisory was released; it makes difficult or joint security forces to determine the specifics because the alerts come in the form of general information. It does not mention exact markets and which kind of terrorism,” he said.

“We acknowledge their concern and we shall use the availed information to determine what measure to use by the security forces,” he said.