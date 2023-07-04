GULU July 4,2023: Journalists and media practitioners have been encouraged to venture into coffee growing in order to boost their economic status.

Gulu City Alfred Okwonga, Mayor pledged to donate 200 coffee seedlings to journalists and media practitioners so that they benefit from the government such as Operation Wealth Creation and Parish Development Model that has been established by the government to improve the livelihood of the citizens of this country.

He however, noted that journalists always report about government programs and they never participate in them yet during the budget the government has plans for everybody including journalists.

David Margere, journalist attached to vision group, says coffee growing is a life time investment that would help journalists to do multitasking jobs either agriculture or office work that may support him in future.

He also encourages journalists to put their resources in agriculture so that they get money that can support their family.

Julius Ocungi, Beaurechief Uganda Radio Network West Acholi says journalists should be trained on how to plant coffee before giving it out to individual journalists so that incase of any problem they will be in position to handle.

He adds that this is a very good initiative for journalists to embrace commercial agriculture so that it prepares them during their retirement age adding that they should not rely on the salary but to venture into business.

According to Mr Okwanga, his preliminary survey conducted in Acholi sub region shows that most people don’t know how to plant coffee well as it is required by the experts that is why many of them claim that coffee cannot grow in Acholi sub region.

According to a Northern Uganda media club report, there are 102 journalist registered members.

Currently coffee in Uganda is ranging between Shs3846.15 and Shs 26923.08 per kilogram or between Shs1744.29