The President is today expected to visit the home of the late Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo to pay homage. His visit was announced by the State house.

Engola was on May 2, 2013 shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.

“President Kaguta Museveni heads to Oyam District to drum up support for the National Resistance Movement(NRM) flag-bearer in the Oyam North Parliamentary by-election, Samuel Okello Engola Junior. The President will also visit the home of the late Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo to pay homage,” State House said in a statement.

Samuel Engola Junior is competing against Uganda People’s Congress’ (UPC) candidate Apio Otuko Eunice ; Okello Freddy Newton of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Okello Daniel from the National Unity Platform(NUP).

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of the Directly-elected Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 6th July 2023, at all polling stations in Oyam County North Constituency, Oyam District.

The Oyam North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola on 2nd May 2023.