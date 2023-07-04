GULU July 4,2023: Nwoya is the only district in Acholi sub region blessed with fertile land and favorable climatic conditions suitable for agricultural enterprises such as rice, groundnuts, soya bean among others.

This is the food basket serving the entire region and the nation with numerous investors such as Amatheon Delight among others.

However, it has been affected with multiple numbers of land conflicts arising from the communities which include boundaries and the customary land tenure.

Residents District Commissioner Christopher Omara has urged the Chief Magistrate Court of Nwoya District to speed up the process of land dispute which is tearing some families apart and causing conflicts leading to low production hence resulting in famine.

Omara noted that his district received at least 5 to 10 cases of land dispute every day and those cases were before court adding that the court process takes a long to settle the matter.

Simon Peter Ocwa, Nwoya district land management officer says the establishment of magistrate court in the district will solve the issue of land conflict within the community and entire sub region flooded with violence.

Ocwa added that they have installed the area land committee structured in every sub county to handle the land related issues arising within the communities before proceeding to the magistrate court and if they have failed then the complainer can go ahead with the matter to magistrate court.

He however, appealed to the community to involve the elders and the local leaders to use dialogue and mediation methods to settle the land conflicts in order to avoid bloodshed and bring everlasting peace and coexistence.

Nancy Adong 52 years old, mother of six children was evicted by her husband’s brother to evacuate the land to look for another place to settle her family however this circumstance has triggered RDC to drive 15 kilometers to rescue the situation.

The most affected area is purongo sub county and lii sub county respectively among others.