Let me shade light on a top secret that only few members of the Ugandan population were aware of to-date. The weekend that the DPP’s statement of closing files for lack of sufficient evidence regarding the Karamoja-Mabaati Robberies, I was engrossed and obsessed in following very closely the First Daughter Patience Museveni Rwabogo’s launch of her bookentitled “Jesus Africa”. I was lucky to have met the author and all her siblings (Natasha, Diana, Mohoozi K) and their mum in 1986 at the Five – Star Utalii Hotel, Thika road, Ruaraka in Nairobi.The family was returning home for the first time from Europe.

The new president of Uganda then, Yoweri Museveni had refused to dispatch the presidential jet that field Marshall Idi Amin Dada procured but left behind when he was overthrown to pick the former’s family from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The Kenya government therefore took over the First Family’s security and had them booked at the above mentioned hotel, where I had been deployed as a matter of routine to train (work).

President Museveni argued then that it was unnecessary to send a plane to airlift only his family yet a many citizens of Uganda were stack abroad because Entebbe airport had earlier been declared a No-Fly zone (closed) when Kampala fell to NRA in January 1986. This action of self-denial by the president and his family endeared him to the international community.

A second superb case of reference was that of a one Latigo, then General Manager of Uganda Airlines Corporation (UAC), who ordered a passenger flight pilot who was overflying the now Sudan to return to Entebbe and pick him because he had delayed to reach the airport in time. In order for the pilot to land safely and pick his General Manager, the fuel had to be disposed-off into Lake Victoria. You can imagine the danger that ensued with the things (aquatics) that live in the lake because of one man. Latigo was sent by Museveni to where he deserved (LuziraPrison).

The third tough decision on record by the president was the disbandment of then his Army Commander and brother, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho for trying to hide what Justice Abodo calls sufficient evidence of corruption by burning the Army headquarters coupled with drunkenness. Justice Abodo’s action therefore spoilt my cerebration mood of the launch of “Jesus Africa” book.

I have since that day, come to distrust all the five so-called senses in myself i.e. smell, sight, touch, hearing and taste that I believe Justice Abodo’s investigators used to gather evidence coupled with the hidden one (sense) known as logic or wisdom for that matter, which the biblical Solomon used to sort out the dispute of the two women and the dead child. Solomon didn’t need sufficient evidence, he only needed logic by threatening to cut the live baby into two parts which led to the real mother of the live baby to allow the baby to be taken alive, hence won the case. That’s why I have said that I no longer trust all the sensesbecause they are unreliable in the case of Uganda and hard to standardize. What is fragrant to one nose may well be offensively repugnant to another. I know people who think jackfruit smells nice, while I personally want to puke at the aroma. I here, however from my wife and a friend called Bashir with some of my children that it is quite sweet. More often than not smell and taste get confused each for the other or in conjunction.

With eyes, you cannot be absolutely sure that what you see is reality otherwise, ‘Abasawo b’ekinansi” (magicians) would be out of jobs. From now on, I am no longer going to be certain that when a lunatic says he has seen a lion, when, the rest of us cannot that the lion is not actually there. People who claim to have seen the Virgin Mary, are roundly ridiculed. Who can state with utmost conviction that those things do not exist if surely some of us I mean taxpayers saw the mabaati exhibits while others including I think the DPP could not. But if these things do exist, why are they seen by only a few of us? Can we trust the eyes of the rest of us really?

Smell: Do all sweet-smelling things taste nice? Of course not. Try to taste your wife’s sweet perfume. Most perfumes are very bitter! Yet there are things that stink, but are considered delicacies. Some brands of cheese are the best examples of this. Some women, especially when pregnant crave their husbands’armpits’ smell, but what is there really in an armpit?

Therefore, I conclusively state that there shall never be sufficientevidence to pin Ugandan thieves.

