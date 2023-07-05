

The ministry of Health has summoned directors of MBN Clinical laboratory, ATCG Solutions laboratory and Little Oak Laboratory for a meeting over the DNA crisis in the country.

In a statement released by Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, Director General Health Services said, “As you are aware, Uganda has now developed strong laboratory capacities in both public and private sectors for provision of various testing services including DNA Paternity testing.”

He added that Ministry of Health has however noted with concern, the issues arising from the DNA paternity including the resulting domestic violence, suicides and the general disturbances to the families and society.

“It is upon this background that the Ministry of Health has organized a meeting of the key stakeholders to discuss how to streamline the issues of DNA paternity testing services so as to mitigate the negative consequences to our society,” he noted.

However, Members of Parliament called for regulations on how DNA services are procured where the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa showed concern at reports of mistreatment of innocent children and men, some of whom have been left on the verge of committing suicide..