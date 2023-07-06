22.7 C
Amb Mayega, Dubai Chamber of Commerce president meet over upcoming Uganda-UAE Business Forum

By Our Reporter
Amb: Mayega and President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Mr Mohammad Lootah.

The Consul General of Uganda’s Consulate in Dubai Ambassador Henry Mayega has met the President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce (DCC), Mohammad Lootah.

Accompanied by Asha Nabbanja, Second Secretary Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Abu Dhabi, the two principals discussed the upcoming second edition of the Uganda-UAE Business Forum scheduled to take place in the first week of October 2023 in Uganda.

Uganda-UAE Business Forum will focus on areas/sectors of commercialised agriculture, infrastructure development, tourism, manufacturing, minerals development and Energy with the objective of creating public private partnerships, joint ventures and business to business partnerships.

“We agreed that a list of bankable projects available for investment is shared with DCC for onward transmission to potential investors who will constitute the delegation that will participate in the upcoming Uganda – UAE Business Forum,” he said.

Following the meeting, the Consulate will communicate to DCC the composition of the Uganda Business Council at the earliest opportunity.

During the recent Business Forum, Business deals worth $2 billion are estimated to have been signed between the two countries in the agro processing, energy, and mineral sectors.

Trade exports between Uganda and the UAE stands at over $1.59 billion in 2022. Uganda’s exports to the UAE have increased from $600 million in 2018 to $2 billion in 2022. 

