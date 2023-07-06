22.7 C
Kampala
Friday, July 7, 2023
Elections 2021

Two arrested over alleged voter bribery in ongoing Oyam By-election

By Our Reporter
Oyam Central Police Station has apprehended two individuals on suspicion of engaging in voter bribery in the ongoing Member of Parliament By-election.

SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, police publicist North Kyoga revealed, “Today, July 6, 2023, at approximately 6:10 hours, police officers deployed to provide security in Otwal Sub-County intercepted Ronald Ocen, a 31-year-old resident of Minakulu Town Council, and Robert Ogwal, a 46-year-old resident of Kut Odongo Village, Amuku Gungu Parish, Otwal Sub-County. Notably, Ogwal Robert also serves as the chairperson of the UPC in Otwal Sub-County.”

Upon their arrest, a sum of Shs150,000 cash was recovered from the suspects, along with a list of individuals believed to have already received money. Presently, the case is under investigation at the Oyam Central Police Station, pending the compilation of evidence for submission to the Residence State Attorney (RSA).

The Member of Parliament seat fell vacant after Engola, who was the State Minister in charge of Labour, was shot dead by his bodyguard in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, on May 2, 2023.

The candidates in the race are; Engola’s son, Samuel Engola Okello (NRM), Eunice Apio Otuko from Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC), Newton Okello Freddy of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Daniel Okello Daniel from National Unity Platform (NUP).

