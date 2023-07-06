UPDF urges retirees to have a retirement plan

JINJA-The UPDF Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration (D/CPA) Brig Gen Godfrey Kigozi has advised UPDF senior officers who are yet to retire this financial year to have a retirement plan with a positive mind in the new life they are to begin.

This was said at Gaddafi barracks Jinja cantonment where 99 officers from the rank of Major to Colonel were gathered for documentation and sensitization exercise.

“As you go for retirement, have a purposeful plan with a positive mind so that you can invest your retirement package wisely,” Brig Kigozi urged.

He further said that the purpose of this exercise is to offer financial literacy for retirees and for them to understand what they are signing for a smooth and transparent process.

Brig Kigozi implored them to pay attention to the financial literacy lessons they will be taught and also to go and be good ambassadors to protect the good name of UPDF.

The commissioner human resource of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) Mr. Cox Anguzu while addressing retirees said they have worked for their money and their money should now work for them, when they get the lump sum money which they should invest and save part of it.

Commissioner Anguzu advised them to avoid unnecessary spending and live in good health in order to live longer.

Col Kamurali who is one of the retiring officers thanked the UPDF for organizing such programs to enlighten them on the new life they are to begin.

He said, “Retirement begins the day you join the forces. The biggest problem to retirees however, has always been ignorance and lack of financial literacy which is no longer the case.”

The documentation for retiring General officers from the rank of Brigadier to General will be done in Mbuya on Monday July 10, 2023.

The total number of UPDF officers retiring in this batch 13A from the rank of Major to General is 110.