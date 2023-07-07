Deputy Speaker Tayebwa mourns fallen businessman Apollo Nyegamahe

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has mourned the late Apollo Nyegamahe alias Aponye and described him as a mentor and father figure.

“Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe’s death has deeply saddened us! Since we received the heartbreaking news last night and gathered at his residence in Lubowa, we have been unable to come to terms with this tragedy,” Tayebwa said.

Aponye lost his life in a tragic road accident along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road in Itojo which involved two motor vehicles bearing registration numbers UBF 300Z (Land Cruiser) and UAZ 767D (FUSO).

Tayebwa described Aponye as a mentor and father figure, recalling their first meeting in Juba in 2008. Tayebwa acknowledged Aponye’s support not only in business but in all of his personal achievements.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Aponye’s wife, Mrs. Vangi Nyegamehe, and their children, including Harold Nyegamehe, Brodis, Patience, Arvin, Lynette, Peter, Yvonne, Kevin, Jackie, Martina, and Annet.

Preliminary reports from the police indicate that the accident took place at around 9 pm when Aponye’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser with registration UBF 300Z, collided with a stationary Fuso Truck with registration UAZ 767D in Itojo along the highway.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the spokesperson for the Rwizi Region Police, Aponye’s car was traveling towards Kabale when the driver lost control and crashed into the parked Fuso truck. The truck had encountered a mechanical problem and was stationed on the side of the busy road.

“The initial investigation reveals that the Land Cruiser, heading towards Kabale, collided with a stationary Fuso truck registered as UAZ 767D. The Fuso truck had encountered a mechanical problem and was parked alongside the road in Itojo along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road,” SP Kasasira said.

Tragically, Aponye lost his life at the scene of the accident, while his driver and another passenger in the vehicle sustained critical injuries. They were promptly transported to Mbarara Hospital for medical treatment.