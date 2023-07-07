Dfcu Limited holds AGM, outlines strategic priorities for sustained future growth

Dfcu Limited has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), providing a comprehensive overview of its achievements over the past year (2022) and outlining its strategic priorities for continued growth.

Despite a challenging global economic environment, Dfcu reported robust financial results for the financial year ending 31st December 2022.

The financial results indicate that profit after tax grew by 217% year on year, the loan impairments reduced by 41%. Total assets grew by 3% from Shs3.13 trillion to Shs3.24 trillion, 15% growth in the number of borrowing customers and customer deposits grew by 6% driven by current and savings account deposits.

The results further show that there is an improved customer deposits mix resulting in a 10% reduction in interest expense and substantial investment in Government Securities growing the portfolio by 63%, as part of the focus to diversify the asset base.

During the AGM, The Chairman of Dfcu Limited Mr. Jimmy D. Mugerwa said “Our business remains very strong, and our trading subsidiary Dfcu Bank has consistently maintained strong capital ratios. The core and total capital ratios of 24.5 % and 25.3% respectively are well above the regulatory capital requirements of 13% and 15% respectively”.

“The Bank was able to meet the new regulatory minimum share capital thresholds without additional capital injection from Shareholders”. he said.

Recognizing the importance of delivering value to its shareholders, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Shs8.19 per share for the year ended December 3, 2022. This dividend payment will be subject to statutory deductions.

Dfcu continued to make a difference in the community with several initiatives in the areas of agriculture, women in business and financial inclusion, and showed greater importance to Environmental, Social, Governance programs (ESG). Through the Agribusiness Development Centre, the Company expanded its support to agribusinesses with capacity building, provision of credit and value chain financing.

Looking ahead, the Company will focus on executing its strategy anchored on transforming lives and businesses in Uganda whilst managing credit and other risks better, investing in technology and growing our people.