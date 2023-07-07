UPC’s Apio Otuko wins Oyam North By-Election

OYAM-Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag bearer Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko has been declared winner of the Oyam North County By-election.

The District Returning Officer, Mr Richard Onoba declared Dr Apio Otuko on Thursday as the winner with a total of 15,718 votes (49.12 %) while Samuel Okello Engola Junior of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who got 15,161 votes (47.38).

Other candidates in the race, Fred Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 714 votes and Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP) got 403 votes.

A total of 32,751 votes were cast from 167 polling stations representing just 36.10% of the total registered voters (93,733) that make up Oyam County North Constituency, while 37 votes were considered spoiled and 755 invalids.

Dr Apio now joins Betty Amongi, the current Oyam District Woman Member of Parliament and Gender Minister to represent the district in Parliament while a member of the UPC Political Party.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP and State Minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Mac-Odwogo Engola who was shot dead by his private bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti on May 2, 2023.