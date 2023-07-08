Uganda Prisons Service passes-out Intermediate and Staff Command Course officers

The Uganda Prisons Service has passed-out twenty (20) prison officers who participated in the first Prisons Intermediate and Staff Command Course at Prisons Academy and Training School in Luzira.

The pass-out of the first intake covered areas like security operations, command, administration and general staff duties and is meant to enhance the middle line manager‘s knowledge, skills and attitude towards effective and efficient implementation of operational undertakings.

The journey towards achievement of UPS mandate and mission and contribution to national development necessitates continuous scaling up of the capabilities of human resource at all levels of operations.

The aim of the Prisons Intermediate Command and Staff Course is meant to equip participating Prisons officers with advanced intellectual and practical approaches to correctional services with a view of augmenting the efficiency and effectiveness of the service.

While presiding over the event, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, Minister of Internal Affairs, said he is confident that the training received by the participants will be very instrumental in their professional career development journey.

Hon. Kahinda Otafiire added that this Pass out is a testimony of the participant’s efforts in professionalizing the service.

“I urge you to keep observing discipline, ethical code of conduct and roles of state institutions in Nation building and embrace five (5) characteristics of Government – Cohesion; No corruption; Integration; Patriotism; and Faultless Service delivery,” Otafiire said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Johnson Byabashaija congratulated the officers upon successful completion of training they have been undertaking for the last four months.

Dr. Byabashaija said the course aims at enhancing the capacity of middle level managers since they are implementers of operational policies and activities. He added that he is sure that the course will create an impact to the already passed out officers positively.

Dr. Byabashaija urged them to at all times apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired.

“You are now ambassadors; you are expected to improve performance in your respective fields. Stick to the core values of UPS for your professional development as career Prisons officers,” Byabashaija said.

Byabashaija emphasized that the course is intended to improve the knowledge, understanding, attitude, skills and behavior of participants towards professional execution of the UPS mandate as well stipulated by the 1995 constitution of the Republic of Uganda as amended.

“You must be more vigilant wherever you are and at all times guard against any possible attacks on any Government installments and personnel”, he noted.