Bukedea RDC, DPC arrested by State House over election malpractice

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested Bukedea Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and the District Police Commander (DPC) over mismanagement of the recent Bukedea district LCV by-election, Eagle Online reports.

On the eve of nomination for Bukedea district LCV by-election, five armed police officers raided the home of David Steven Omagor, one of the candidates, tortured him, stole his nomination papers and ran away with cash amounting to Shs168 million.

The goons also robbed several other items worth millions of shillings belonging to Omagor and another relative.

Bukedea DPC

On the nomination day, a group of about 50 people attacked Omagor and assaulted him, leaving him half naked. They made off with the nomination papers he had picked and filled earlier that day.

In a letter by President Yoweri Museveni directed the Brig Gen Henry Isoke led State House Anti-Corruption Unit to handle the alleged malpractices and apprehend any government officials involved in the crime.

“I have got some disturbing information about the recent by-election in Bukedea for LCV Chairperson where our NRM candidate won with 91% and the voter turn-put was 87%. I was, of course, happy for my party to perform so well. However, I am now getting information the Government officials on the night of the nomination, invaded the house of Mr. Omagor, and confiscated his academic papers and stole shs.163 million from him so that he could be able so that he could not be nominated the following morning,” read part of Museveni’s letter.

Museveni added that the Electoral Commission had to extend nomination days when he appealed and even when he went for nomination, he was attacked at the gate of the Electoral Commission.

“Come election morning, Government officials invaded the polling stations and voted on behalf of the voters. This sounds like a film. However, I want to be sure that Uganda does not go back to the crime of 1980, with Muwanga elections that forced us to go to the bush. Therefore, investigate these claims and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back. I am, therefore, directing you to handle the criminals,” Museveni noted.