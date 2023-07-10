Museveni pay tribute to the late Apollo Nyegamehe

President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the fallen businessman Apollo Nyegamehe also known as Aponye. Aponye died in a tragic road accident which occurred along the Ntungamo-Mbarara Road in Itojo.

In a condolence message which was delivered by the former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Museveni said “I got the sad news of the death of Aponye. He was our big supporter and active in economic activity. Condolence to his family and Ugandans in general,”

Speaking during the requiem mass which was held at Lubaga Cathedral Dr Rugunda said Aponye rescued the government during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said when the government announced that all people should be given food during the lockdown, the government didn’t have the food.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa said if we don’t maintain Apollo’s legacy, he will have died forever. Very many people have been depending on him, we shouldn’t let them down.

He said Apollo worked hard, he and others responded to the President’s call to save Ugandan traders who were affected by the Sudan war. Up to now his money has not yet been paid, we are going to ensure that it’s paid.