Jimmy Mugerwa named chairman of board of directors of UBL

Jimmy Mugerwa has been appointed the chairman of board of directors of the Uganda Breweries Limited effective July 1, 2023. His appointment was announced by Agnes Ssali, the company Secretary.

Mugerwa, who has been serving as the Independent Non- executive director of the UBL board since 2018, he replaces Japheth Kato who clocked his retirement. Kato served as the board Chairman for four years.

Mugerwa has 30 years of experience working in the Oil and Gas sector having served with Tullow oil PLC and Shell across Africa and Europe. He is the founder of and CEO of Zorum Consulting group, a boutique oil and gas consulting firm.

He chaired industry association, including being chairperson of Uganda presidential investor round table for oil and gas for four years.

He is an experienced board chair and Independent Non-Executive Director having served in this capacity in Financial, insurance, beverage and oil and gas. He is currently serving as the Chairman of Board of the Board of Dfcu Group, Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of East African Breweries PLC and Jubilee Allianz Insurance Group. He is also on the advisory board of Veracity Worldwide, USA.

“The board takes this opportunity to appreciate Kato for vibrant contributions, sound business advice, valued counsel and visionary leadership as the chairman of the board,” Ssali said.

She said Kato’s passion for corporate governance and excellence in execution has contributed to the transformation of UBL into the leading premium beverage company.