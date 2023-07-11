Museveni to address the nation on security matters on Thursday 13

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will on Thursday, July 13, address the nation on security and other matters of national importance.

The development was confirmed by Mr Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, in a statement released on Monday, July 10.

“The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Thursday, July 13, 2023, address the nation on Security and other matters of National Importance,” Kirunda noted.

He added that just like other presidential addresses, Thursday’s address will be aired live on all te and radio stations starting at 8:00 pm.

Museveni’s address comes in the wake of a series of events covering the country, more especially in the sector of security which has left the nation at stake.

Last month on June 16, suspected rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces attacked the Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe in Kasese District and killed over 42 students and locals before fleeing to the neighbouring DR Congo.

The address also comes shortly after the president last week ordered the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to probe the chaos that ensued during last month’s by-election of the Bukedea district chairperson.

The probe has led to the arrest of eight suspects so far including the Resident District Commissioner, Wilberforce Tukei, and the District Police Commander, Charles Okoto who were apprehended on Monday evening from Bukedea district headquarters.