Driver dead, several injured as Link Bus crashes into stationary truck in Kyenjojo

Driver attached to Link Bus Services Ltd died on the spot in an accident that occurred on Tuesday night at Mukunyu- Kyenjojo District along Kampala-Fort Portal highway.

The accident claimed the life of Kawuwa Dauda after the Link Bus motor vehicle of Registration number UAY 485E lost control and rammed into a stationary truck loaded with logs of timber.

“On 11th of July 2023, at around 19:45 hours, an accident involving M/V UAY 485E, an Isuzu Bus belonging to Link Bus Services Co. driven by Kawawu Dauda, rammed into a stationary broken-down trailer with registration number UAV 326W, a Mercedes Benz,” SP Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson revealed.

SP Twesige confirmed that the bus driver, Kawuwa Dauda, lost his life at the scene of the accident while several other victims who survived with injuries were immediately rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital for medical attention.

Tom Alinde, the Public Relations Manager of Link Bus Services attributed the accident to failure by the Fuso truck operators to indicate an alert sign yet they had parked almost inside the road.

“I think it (Fuso Truck) had a mechanical problem and was parked somewhere on a downslope. There was nothing like an alert or warning sign to show there is a problem in a corner. So Mr Kawuwa now the late rammed into it,” Alinde said.

“He tried to save the bus, but he was very close to the lorry and the log really struck him,” he added.

This comes hours after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among directed the Uganda Police Force and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to tow stationed vehicles off the road.

The road crash followed another accident that claimed the life of businessman Apollo Nyagamehe aka Aponye who died on the spot after his vehicle hit a parked lorry on the Kabale-Mbarara highway on his way to Rukiga District at around 9:30 pm on Thursday last week.