Iran’s President arrives in Uganda  

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadat has jetted into the Country. Aboard country’s jet, Raisolsadat was received by Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Raisolsadat who is in Uganda for a two days official visit will be hosted at State House Entebbe where he will meet his counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks at State House, Entebbe, and later address the media tomorrow at 11 am. The address will be relayed live on Television.

They will address a business forum at Al-Mustafa University, Kyengera. His visit to Uganda comes just a day after he held private discussions with Kenya’s President William Ruto. Key among their discussions is the revelation that Iran intends to construct a car assembling plant at Mombasa.