Uganda Prisons Service commended for innovations in seed multiplication, horticulture and cotton production

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Kyakulaga Bwino has commended the Uganda Prisons Service crop demonstration project and exhibition center for various innovations in Seed Multiplication, Horticulture and Cotton Production during the launch of the 2nd edition of the National Agricultural Education Show at the Source of the Nile Grounds in Jinja City.

Uganda Prisons Service is participating in the 2nd National Agricultural Education Show which is geared under the theme, “Empowering Young Agriprenuers”,

During the tour, Dr. Generous Betunga Behabura said that it is a very vital decision that will determine the performance of the farm.

“Pasture management is vital in livestock production because what you feed your herd is what you reap. Your choice of Pasture will depend on the agro-ecological zone, the animal you intend to feed and how you will avail the feed.” Dr. Generous Betunga Behabura said.

The five-day exhibition, organized by the Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) provides farmers, agro-industry players and other stakeholder’s opportunity to showcase their innovations and technologies as well as engage in business networking.

The show is not only about networking or buying and selling, it’s also about discovering new trends, enjoying an amazing spectacle, testing new products, visibility, brand awareness and much more.

Educational presentations and active demonstration topics such as Crop/Animal Production and Management, Agricultural Mechanization, Poultry Farming, Pasture Management Systems among others are being done where UPS is highlighting modern innovations in the agribusiness industry.

The Show brought together agricultural scientists, small and large commercial scale farmers and stakeholders and service providers from across the value chain.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Mrs Janet Museveni is expected to officially launch the show at the source of the Nile Grounds in Jinja.