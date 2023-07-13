Road carnage: Speaker Among calls for increased budget allocation to UNRA

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has directed the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to increase the development budget allocation to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda Police Force for road safety-related interventions.

Among said this while meeting with the officials from the Ministries of Works and Transport, Health, Executive Director of UNRA, Government Chief Whip, Leader of the Opposition and Uganda Police Force.

The meeting followed the recent accidents which claimed the life of Link bus driver and the city businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, also known as Aponye. The drivers reportedly rammed into parked tracks.

During the meeting, they resolved that periodic mandatory vehicle inspection under the police force should be re-introduced. This requires adequate resourcing and equipping of the force.

“Adequately equip the relevant enforcement agencies with the relevant tools including but not limited to numbers, equipment and automobiles to aid the effective enforcement of the law. Particularly for driver testing and training, there is a need to reduce physical contact between enforcement personnel and drivers to minimize incidences of corruption,” they resolved.

Due to the lack of towing cars, the Speaker said UNRA should immediately be offered at least eight vehicles to tow abandoned vehicles. They deliberated on the conclusion of the Memorandum of understanding between the public agencies responsible for transport and road safety and the private sector on towing of abandoned vehicles.

They in tandem called for replacing of road furniture such as road signs, reflectors, fences etc. and exploring the use of appropriate alternative materials to minimize vandalism and theft.