Court vacation to commence tomorrow

All Courts at the level of High court and Magistrates’ court country wide will tomorrow, July 15 commence their annual vacation and end on August 15.

The Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jameson Karemani , revealed in a statement that during this period, courts handling criminal cases will continue operating normally because the court vacation does not apply to this category of cases.

He added that for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, their vacation will run from August 1 to August 31.

“The Court Vacation is mandatory and is provided for by The Judicature (court Vacation) Rules S.I. 13-20. This is a period between the end of one term of court and the beginning of another, specifically for civil cases,” Karemani stated.

Karemani added that this period is utilized by Judicial Officers to write judgments and rulings and that in case of urgent matters, the parties have to move court by applying for a certificate of urgency to allow the matter to be heard during the vacation period.

He further revealed that this time, all court registries will remain open for filing of cases and attending to other registry-related services.