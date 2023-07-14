Museveni blames attack on Nyabugaando on relaxation by the security forces

Last night, President Yoweri Museveni blamed the attack on Nyabugaando Secondary School, a private school near Lhubiriha River, on relaxation by the security forces.

On June 16, 2023, a group of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed with machetes attacked Nyabugaando and killed 42 including 37 students.

“Condolences on the death of the 37 students of Nyabugaando Peter Hunter Secondary School at the hands of the terrorists of ADF, possibly working with other criminals, because I hear that school had some wrangles about it. I extend condolences to the families and the whole country,” he said.

“This was most tragic and, as usual, despicable and condemnable. Attacks like this are on account of the relaxation in the area by the security forces because the area had been peaceful for a long time,” Museveni said during a televised address to the Nation.

He said the attack on the children at Nyabugaando by ADF, does not mean strength, but 42 great weaknesses. They cannot attack an Army detachment, they cannot attack a police station and they cannot attack soldiers on the move. The only people they can attack are unarmed people. This new atrocity by the elements of the ADF is criminal, desperate, terrorist and futile. It will not save them.

Museveni said what they do is reprehensible, inhuman and so unfair to the victims and should not happen.

He said working with the countries of the region, using military, intelligence and diplomatic means will help to stop these brutalities.

Last month, police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed the arrest of over 20 people in connection with the Lhubiriha school attack including the Director as well as the Headmaster of the school to help in investigations.