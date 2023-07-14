UPDF Airforce soldier shoots two colleagues’ dead, injures one

Cpl Avugo Lomuro of Mountain Division Signal Department attached to the Air Force Evacuation Component has shot and killed two colleagues and injured the other in Fort Portal, Kabarole District.

Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) Deputy Spokesperson, Akiiki Deo made the announcement and regretted the incident by the soldier. However, the names of the dead and the injured have been withheld as per the UPDF policy of reporting to the family.

“We received an incident report about one Cpl Avugo Lomuro of Mountain Division Signal Department attached to the Air Force Evacuation Component who shot and killed two colleagues and injured the other. (Name withheld as per UPDF policy of reporting to the family),” Akiiki stated.

He added that the hunt is on for the soldier who is on the run and will definitely be brought to book to answer for his crimes.

The UPDF condemned the act of the soldier in whatever circumstances. Adding, “We have a clear and well-defined mechanism of handling internal grievances and the killer soldier should have followed them. May their souls rest in peace.”