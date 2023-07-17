Senegal’s President Sall to visit Uganda tomorrow as he seeks to amend constitution

The President of Senegal Macky Sally will tomorrow arrive in Uganda for a two-day official visit.

The visit was confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Monday afternoon.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) informs the General Public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will host the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Macky Sall, on a two-day official visit from Tuesday 18th to Wednesday 19th July 2023,” PPU stated.

According to the PPU statement, “the visit is intended to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two sister countries.”

He will jet into the country from Kenya where he is meeting President William Ruto.

President Sall has been at the centre of controversy back home as he intends to amend the constitution for a third term. He announced that he would seek an election next year.