20.2 C
Kampala
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Environment

Disregard allegations of Munyonyo refilling the lake, we approved it-NEMA

By Our Reporter
Businessman Sudhir and media team showing the area he is refiling along the lakeline.

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

This video of Speke Resort Munyonyo works was trending on social media yesterday. As you might aware, Uganda will host the Non-Aligned Movement & G-77 Conferences next year. Venue: Munyonyo Common Wealth Resort, as such the compound is being raised to prevent flooding of the gardens.

The approval given required management to replant grass that was removed from the same area. However, NEMA will follow up to ensure compliance with approval particularly maintenance of L. Victoria integrity.

Water front developments are approved world over, to attract tourism. This is a chance for Uganda to tap into #BlueEconomy potential

Also, please recall that the law gives Government permission to build projects (in the interest of public good) on public lands eg roads, railway lines, marinas etc in wetlands provided they follow conditions given by NEMA.

Our Reporter
