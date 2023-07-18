Internal Affairs warns Ugandans against fraudsters posing as DNA Agents

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has warned Ugandans against fraudsters posing as ‘DNA Agents’or people that can quickly, easily and discretely get one DNA result.

Simon Mundeyi, Internal Affairs Spokesperson said that this cartel is targeting mostly civil servants, politicians, high end Ugandans and anyone else they can convince to do the DNA tests.

“They approach unsuspecting people either in person or through phone calls but usually through social media where they advertise their services,” Mundeyi said.

He added, “They then proceed to ask you for hair, nails and such things they claim will be used for the DNA tests after which they deliver ‘results’ sometimes almost instantly after you have paid usually money beyond a million shillings. We urge the public to desist from such.”

We refer to the public to the statement by the Minister of Health of 10th July 2023 that stated that there are only two accredited laboratories to carry out DNA paternity testing; the Government Analytical Laboratories (DGAL) Wandegeya and MBN Clinical Laboratory Nakasero.

The authorization of the two medical laboratories came in due to increased demand for true DNA status of children, from men decrying the marital infidelity of their partners which has made them sire children out of the marriage wedlock and raise them without their true paternity.