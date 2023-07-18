Military Instructors tipped on compliance and enhancement of professional military standards

Major General George Igumba, the Commandant, Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka has called upon African Military Chief Instructors to formulate proposals to their commandants on how to promote compliance and enhancement of professional military standards and how to support the process of preparing middle-level officers for higher responsibilities in both command and staff function.

Maj Gen Igumba made the remarks during the opening of the 16th Chief Instructors’ workshop for The African Conference of Commandants at Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala Uganda. The workshop is slated to run from 17 – 20 July 2023 and will cover the assessment of contemporary security challenges and the changing nature of Peace Support Operations in the African Union among others.

Maj Gen Igumba, underscored the importance of the workshop which brings together to discuss issues affecting different staff colleges saying this is a clear illustration that the militaries of the African Continent are heading in the right direction towards finding African solutions to Africa’s problems.

“The importance of such a gathering cannot be over-emphasized because the world and particularly Africa is now facing numerous security challenges; more so, diversified security dynamics which should be dealt with from time to time,” said Maj Gen Igumba.

Maj Gen Igumba urged the delegates to interrogate the different aspects that enable staff colleges to improve on their respective curricula and add value to the training and education offered to the officers that are gearing to take over the mantle.

The Workshop has attracted delegates from Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.