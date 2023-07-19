Acholi education stakeholders demand First Lady to save dying giant schools

GULU-The Acholi education stakeholders last week signed a memorandum of understanding with the First Lady who doubles as Minister of Education and Sport on the poor performance of schools in the sub region.

Pamela Okwii, Headmistress Laroo seed secondary who presented the head teachers table before the First Lady eight key resolutions made by the stakeholders to address the poor performance the sub region has attained for the last five years.

The resolutions were made during the stakeholders consultative meeting with ministers are;

Training and sensitizing parents on parenting, Reawakening the traditional school in the sub region, promoting and curbing child abuse and school dropout among others.

Mrs Museveni challenged the parents to be close to their children saying “children nowadays grow up like trees without proper guidance from their parents that hurt me as mother therefore, we need to put our hands together to bring our children morally, spiritually so that they become better citizen in future “she said.

She added “The characters of our children and their behaviors are now difficult to manage and we are living in a difficult world with a lot of challenges, those days ‘parents had a right to discipline any child accordingly so that he or she grows up right but this day it is the contrary and it pains my heart”.

Hellen Lamunu, the Headmistress Secret Heart Secondary School said the poor performance in the sub region is attributed to low enrolment of learners in schools saying the school currently has a total population of 1120 students.

The past records for five years indicate that 40 percent of students passed in division one and two yet between 1979 to early 2000, the school was among the top academia giants.

St Joseph’s College Layibi maintained its high academic record up to 2006 where 105 of their students passed in division one.

However, the performance has since declined with Secret Heart and Gulu High school also posting poor grades compared to the previous years. The meeting was held at the Presidential State Lodge Gulu City on Friday July 14, 2023 to find out solutions on how schools in the sub region can gain back the academic performance.