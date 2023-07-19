Church of Uganda disowns ‘Reverend’ Erich Kasirye as KCCA chaplain

Church of Uganda has distanced itself from the appointment of Erich Kasirye who is popularly referred to as the Chaplain of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The Church of Uganda Provincial Secretary, Rev. Canon Wiliam Ogeng, revealed that the church has never appointed anybody to KCCA as a Chaplain.

“As the Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, I would like to make it very clear that the Church of Uganda has never appointed a Chaplain to KCCA. Kampala Diocese has not appointed a Chaplain to KCCA. Namirembe Diocese has not appointed a Chaplain to KCCA.”

“We don’t know any Chaplain on the staff of KCCA, and definitely don’t know Erich Kasirye. Erich Kasirye was originally ordained in Busoga Diocese and later however, Namirembe Diocese no longer considers him to be a priest of the Diocese. We don’t have any dealings with that person. He is no longer a priest of Namirembe Diocese.” The Diocesan Secretary said.

He added that Kasirye has been for long associated with the defrocked 2nd Bishop of West Buganda Diocese, Christopher Ssenyonjo, known for his active support of LGBTQ activities. (Ssenyonjo was defrocked in 2008 for presiding at a consecration as “Bishop” of a rebel priest into a non-existent denomination.)

“Kasirye worked with Ssenyonjo in his LGBTQ support organization because of the funding he got and, presumably, because he believed in the LGBTQ cause.” Rev. Canon Ogeng revealed.

He further added that Erich Kasirye is not an official spokesperson for the Church of Uganda. He is not a Communications Officer for the Church of Uganda. He was never appointed a Chaplain by any Bishop or Diocese under the Church of Uganda.

Rev Ongeng said that Erich Kasirye has a long history of deception and lack of integrity and the Church of Uganda distances herself from anything he says or writes and urges the public to not believe the lies he publishes in the media.