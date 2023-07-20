Dr. Otuko swears in as Oyam North MP

Doctor Eunice Apio Otuko has been sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Oyam North County.

Accompanied by the Jimmy Akena, one of the faction leaders of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and other party members, Otuko was sworn in during the plenary, chaired by the Speaker Anita Among.

On July 7, 2023, Oyam District Returning Officer Richard Onoba declared Otuko as the newly elected Oyam North County legislator.

She defeated the National Resistance Movement’ (NRM) Samuel Engola Okello, the son to the deceased State Minister of State for Labour late Col. Charles Okello Engola Macodogo, National Unity Platforms’ (NUP) Daniel Okello and the Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Newton Freddy.

The Oyam North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Okello Engola on May 2, 2023.

Engola was on May 2, 2013 shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.