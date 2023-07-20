Former Mbarara Archbishop Bakyenga to be accorded an official burial

President Yoweri Museveni has directed that former Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese, His Grace Paul Bakyenga be accorded an official burial.

The directive has been revealed today by the Prime Minister, Robinnah Nabbanja in a letter as she offered sincere condolences on behalf of the Government to the Catholic Church, the bereaved family, friends and all the people of Uganda upon the death of the Emeritus Archbishop of Mbarara, His Grace Paul Bakyenga which occurred on July 18, 2023.

“H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoeri Kaguta Museveni has granted Archbishop Bakyenga an official Burial in honour of his contribution to our country,” Nabbanja revealed.

Nabbanja added that Archbishop Bakyenga was a humble and dedicated servant of the Lord, who touched many lives through his spiritual work.

“He significantly contributed to the development of the Church and our and our country. Archbishop Bakyenga has left a strong legacy and will be fondly remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” She said.

The body of Paul Kamuza Bakyenga, will be laid to rest on Sunday within the sacred confines of Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara City.