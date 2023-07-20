UPDF Mountain Division Commander assures Rwenzori Region of security

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain division commander Maj Gen Dick Olum has assured all residents of Rwenzori region of security and stability of the region.

While officiating as the chief guest at the pipping ceremony of Uganda Police Force (UPF), officers of Rwenzori West elevated to higher ranks, Gen Olum dispelled rumours doing rounds that the districts of Rwenzori had been infiltrated by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

This was after earlier panics that went around leading the RDC Kyenjojo to order for closure of nightclubs and bars. “Let Mzee’s Bazukulu enjoy themselves, the UPDF, the police, working with other security agencies is here to protect you” Gen Olum said in his remarks. “Disregard the rumours, though you must remain vigilant,” he counselled.

Gen Olum also warned security personnel who move around with guns in civilian clothes to reconsider their act as such acts help fuel rumours and cause fear in the ‘Wanainchi.’ He said when people see such a person, especially at night, rumours start circulating.

On the promoted officers, Gen Olum congratulated them and urged them to work even harder for the trust entrusted to them. “You were not promoted because of your tribe, or colour. You were promoted because of hard work and discipline. Promotion means service and working even harder. Let’s work together to protect the people”

Gen Olum thanked the regional police commander (RPC) Rwenzori West Assistant Commissioner of Police Norman Musinga for transforming the policing in the region. “The police here is different, it’s quick and proactive, it works with everyone, thank you Musinga”

The RCC Fort Portal city Mrs Catherine Tumwine thanked Gen Olum for sparing time from his busy schedule to come and attend the function. We know you came from DRC this morning, but you were here in time, we thank you for your commitment to the people of Rwenzori ” She said she also warned those misusing social media to cause fear amongst the ‘Wanainchi.’

The RPC Rwenzori west ACP Norman Musinga thanked Gen Olum for always being present whenever they called upon him. He pledged continued cooperation.

265 officers from the Rwenzori west region were elevated to different ranks. The function was held at the district police headquarters Kabarole located in the Fort Portal tourism city.