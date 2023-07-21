Hoima Chairperson LCV By-Election set for September 14

The Electoral Commission has set September 14, 2023 as the polling date for the Hoima District Chairperson LCV By-Election. The seat fell vacant after the untimely death of Kadiri Kirungi who perished in a road accident on March 17, 2023 along Kampala-Hoima Highway in Kiboga district.

During the stakeholders’ consultative meeting for the by-election, the committee also revealed that the Male Councillor for Older Persons, Kabaale sub-county and Directly Elected Councillor, Katereiga Parish, Buhanika Sub-county, Hoima District polling will take place on Sept 8, 2023.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, said that scrutinizing the displayed lists of persons recommended for deletion from the Voters Register will take place between Friday August 18 to Wednesday to August 23, 2023 at the respective parish or ward headquarters in the district.

Justice Byabakama urged all persons participating in the Hoima By-Elections to comply with guidelines issued by the Commission.

“All persons aspiring to contest in the Hoima By-Elections are urged to familiarize themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the Guidelines issued by the Commission,” he urged.

He also advised stakeholders to mobilize the voters to attend the candidates campaign rallies so that they make informed choices. He particularly appealed to the prospective candidates to desist from organizing supporters into processions marching to and from campaign venues.

He further said campaign gatherings must stop at the designated campaign venue and should not be extended onto public roads.

“I appeal to the Political Parties and prospective candidates to call upon their supporters to observe law and order, transparency, and fairness aimed at having peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections without any violence,” he noted.

Byakama further guided that for election to a Local Government office, one shall resign his or her office at least 14 days before nomination day in accordance with the procedure of the service or employment to which he or she belongs (Section 172 of Local Gov’t Act & Section 4(4)(b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act). For the avoidance of doubt, a public officer employed by a Local Council shall not be a Councilor of that Local Council or any other Local Council, Section 116 (6) of the Local Government Act.