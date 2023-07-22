Former Makindye West MP Hussein Kyanjo dead

Former Makindye West legislator in the 10th Parliament Hussein Kyanjo has dead.

Kyanjo was a member of the Justice Fourm party and a distinguished orator in the house on matters of democracy and human rights.

He suffered a setback when he went ill and it was rumoured to be poison but later on it emerged that he had cancer.

House Speaker Anita Among has praised the late Kyanjo for being a great legislator who works will forever be remembered.

It is with great pain that we receive the news of the passing of our elder and former Makindye West MP, Hajj Hussein Kyanjo. Hajj set the bar for legislative excellence and leave a legacy of distinguished lawmaker, a unifying factor and a leader who exhibited integrity. Our sympathies to his family, friends and the people of Makindye West, Kampala and Uganda at large.





