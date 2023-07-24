Daniel Nagalama appointed UNBS Acting Executive Director

The National Standards Council (NSC) has appointed Daniel Richard Makayi Nagalama as the Acting Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

This appointment comes in after the Bureau’s Executive Director, David Livingstone Ebiru was sent on forced leave after confessing of offering Shs100 million bribes to NSC members to retain his job.

Previously, he has been serving as the Deputy Executive Director – Management and Financial Services, responsible for provision of strategic leadership and oversight of the directorate through effective and efficient planning, monitoring, coordinating, and implementation of UNBS policies and programmes, ensuring proper management and optimal utilization of available resources. He previously worked with the Bureau as Audit Manager from 2013 to 2016.

Prior to his appointment to this role, he was serving as the Chief Internal Auditor, Kyambogo University. He has over two decades of experience in both private and public entities. His working experience entails strategy and policy monitoring, internal audit, financial and operations management within the sectors of tertiary education, energy, and quality and standards regulation.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Accounting & Finance; Post graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management; Certificate in Law (Administrative Officers course) and Bachelor of Commerce. He has also received trainings in Quality Management Systems (QMS ISO 9001), Corporate Governance for directors and senior managers, Internet security and ethical hacking, Competence Based Job Evaluation, Public Finance Reforms among others. Professionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant (Uganda and Kenya), Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified ISO 31000 Risk Management Professional.

He is actively involved in governance responsibilities as member of the Audit Committee of Inter-University Council of East Africa, the Governing council of Aduku College of Commerce, Board of Finance Mukono Diocese. He is also chairperson Board of Governors Bubulo Secondary School and a member of Bubulo Girls High School. In addition, he has served on several professional committees at the Institute of Internal Auditors of Uganda (IIA-Uganda) and Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

During his working and voluntary life, he has fostered establishment of policy frameworks and institutional capabilities in the areas of Governance, Auditing, Risk management, Financial and Operations management. He is a strong advocate of Team work, Inclusiveness, Value added proposition, Continuous improvement and Professionalism. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Governance of Uganda and a life member of the Bible Society of Uganda.

