Speaker Among urges new judges to decisively tackle case backlog



The Appointments Committee of Parliament has urged the newly appointed judges of the High Court to decisively tackle the long-standing problem of case backlog.

The Speaker Anita Among, said the high case backlog is frustrating the dispensation of justice in the country.



‘’I congratulate you upon being entrusted with the task by the appointing authority and I want to urge you to join others in tackling the issue of case backlog that has hindered swift dispensation of justice,’’ she said.

Among who is also the chairperson of the committee said this as they vetted 13 presidential nominees that include 11 judges of the High Court, the Executive Director of the Financial Intelligence Authority and the Chairperson of the Education Service Commission.



A case becomes backlogged when it has been in the justice system for more than two years without being heard and determined.

President Museveni in a memo dated 17 July 2023, to the Clerk to Parliament made the appointments in a bid to solve the staffing gap in the Judiciary.



This followed Parliament’s approval of the expansion of the staffing structure of the High Court judges from the current 83 to 151.

The newly appointed Judges are Flavia Nabakooza, Philip Willebrod Mwaka, Amos Kwizera, David Samson Makumbi, Dr Christine Akello Echookit, Jamson Karemani Karemera Jacqueline Mwondha, Aisah Naluze Batala, Rosette Comfort Kania, Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya and Farouq Lubega.

The committee also interfaced with Financial Intelligence Authority Executive Director Samuel Wandera Were and Education Service Commission Chairperson Pro. Dr.Samuel Luboga Abimelech.

The committee will submit a report recommending approval or rejection of any of the nominees to the President.