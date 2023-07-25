IGG issues warrant of arrest against suspended UNBS boss

The Inspectorate of Government has issued an arrest warrant against David Livingstone Ebiru, suspended Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards for failure to heed to summons.

Ebiru who is currently on suspension was last Friday summoned to appear before the inspectorate officials and record a statement of the alleged bribing of UNBS board members with Shs100 million shillings to keep his contract.

According to Ali Munira, the Spokesperson of Inspectorate of Government UNBS board members have appeared before the inspectorate and recorded statements however Ebiru has since not shown up.

“Ebiru’s failure to appear before the inspectorate has prompted us to issue a warrant of arrest against him,” she said

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) last week, Ebiru admitted to bribing the entity’s board with Shs100 million to retain his job.

The committee is investigating Ebiru, the Executive for misappropriating Shs12.5 billion. During the committee proceedings, the Chairperson of the Board of UNBS, Charles Musekuura said that the Ebiru had caused financial loss at the entity and was at the helm of corruption and numerous irregularities.

He revealed that out of the total $4.9 million in the account, only $1.5 million had been sent to the Consolidated Fund, while the remaining $3.4 million was converted and utilised to support the bureau’s operations at its source under the authority of the director.

“The $3.4 million was used at the source which, to my understanding, was contrary to the law and I am mindful that whatever it is that I have to do at the bureau, I am guided by the law,” Musekuura said.