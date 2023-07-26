IGG arrests former UNBS boss

The suspended Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards David Livingstone Ebiru has been arrested for failure to heed to the Inspectorate of Government summons.

His arrest was confirmed by Ali Munira, the Spokesperson of the inspectorate of government.

“Inspector General of Government (IGG) has this afternoon arrested the former UNBS executive director, David Livingstone Ebiru. He will be arraigned in the Anti-Corruption Court,” she said.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) last week, Ebiru admitted to bribing the entity’s board with Shs100 million to retain his job.

The committee is investigating Ebiru, the Executive for misappropriating Shs12.5 billion. During the committee proceedings, the Chairperson of the Board of UNBS, Charles Musekuura said that the Ebiru had caused financial loss at the entity and was at the helm of corruption and numerous irregularities.

He revealed that out of the total $4.9 million in the account, only $1.5 million had been sent to the Consolidated Fund, while the remaining $3.4 million was converted and utilised to support the bureau’s operations at its source under the authority of the director.

“The $3.4 million was used at the source which, to my understanding, was contrary to the law and I am mindful that whatever it is that I have to do at the bureau, I am guided by the law,” Musekuura said.