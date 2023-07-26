Uganda Christian University 24th graduation set for Friday 28

Uganda Christian University (UCU) has announced that it will confer degrees upon 1002 students during the First part of the 24th Graduation ceremony on Friday, July 28, 2023. Among these graduates, 442 (44%) are male and 560 (56%) are female.

Jimmy Siyasa, UCU Acting Communication Officer revealed that this will be a historical event for the university as it confers degrees upon the first batch of medicine and dentistry graduates.

The graduation ceremony will be presided over by the University Chancellor, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, with the esteemed Chief Guest being the Rt. Rev. Dr. Dunstan Kopoliano Bukenya.

“A total of 28 students have achieved first-class honours, comprising 17 females and 11 males. We are delighted to recognise Yohana Eyob Ghebrekristos, of Eritrean nationality, as the overall best student, graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery and an outstanding CGPA of 4.71,” Siyasa revealed.

He added, “We commend Wilson Wanyama, the overall best male student, who pursued a Bachelor of Development and Social Entrepreneurship and achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.64.”

Preceding the graduation, a Commissioning Service will take place on Thursday, July 27, starting at 2:00 p.m. During this event, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Chancellor of UCU, His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Kaziimba, will lead prayers and blessings for the graduates. Furthermore, the ceremony will include the recognition and awarding of the best-performing students.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates for reaching this remarkable academic milestone. We also commend their families, friends, and sponsors for their unwavering support throughout their educational journey,” he applauded.

UCU assures all graduates that their transcripts and certificates will be made available on graduation day, and we are committed to fulfilling this pledge without exception.