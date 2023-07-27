Court issues arrest warrant against Besigye, Mukaku

Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza has issued a warrant of arrest against the former Presidential candidates Dr Kizza Besigye and Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaku for failure to turn up for court proceedings.

Appearing before court, the suspect’s lawyers led by Musa Matovu said his clients are out of the country. Prosecutor led by Ivan Kyazze objected to his plea, saying there is no proof to that effect which prompted the trial Magistrate to issue an arrest warrant against them.

“We have received a court ruling indicating Besigye and Mukaku should be arrested. A warrant of arrest was issued against them and criminal summons were issued against all their sureties. It was irregular because I intimated to the trial Magistrate that the matter had lost track on February 27, 2023,” Matovu said.

He said his clients have been coming to court to their dismay, all the times they reported; there were either no magistrate or state prosecutors.

Prosecution avers that the accused without any unlawful excuse at an assembly addressed members of the public implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, yet it could result in violence and destruction of property.

The two were arrested on June 14,2020 following their protests over the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country. They were detained at Central Police Station (CPS) and later transferred to Naggalama Police Station.

They were on June 15, 2022 produced before Magistrate Muhumuza and charged them with inciting violence.