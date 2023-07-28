FDC to table report on Besigye, Amuriat counter cash accusations

The forum For Democratic Change (FDC) council is set to table a report on the former party presidents Kizza Besigye and Patrick Amuriat’s counter cash accusations.

The report will be unveiled during the National Council Meeting happening at party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. Prior to the kicking of the meeting, there was uncertainty caused by hooded goons wielding stones and sticks.

Several party members were blocked from accessing the venue however police tapped to arrest the situation. During the operation, several goons were nabbed and bundled in waiting police cars and transported to Central Police Station.

There has been an ongoing battle between the Amuriat and the former party President Dr Kizza Besigye. Besigye accuses Amuriat of getting money from the ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to finance his campaigns.

In tandem, Amuriat asked Besigye to table the source of the $400,000 he gave to Nandala Mafabi ahead of the 2021 elections.

That led to the launch of an investigation into the allegations and the report is ready to be tabled about the accusation between the two FDC stalwarts.

The report was scheduled to be tabled earlier this month however Besigye had flown out to the US and they were waiting for him to return.

It is alleged that Besigye is trying to push Amuriat out of the race ahead of the coming party presidential elections for the lord mayor Ssalongo Eria Lukwago.

Despite being a party member, Besigye didn’t support nor converse support for Amuriat in the concluded 2021 presidential elections.