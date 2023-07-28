Health Ministry to deploy 1,901 Medical Interns

The Ministry of Health is set to deploy 1,901 medical interns within the available budget at a net monthly allowance of Shs1million per intern to facilitate accommodation and feeding.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services in a letter dated July 27, 2023 revealed that the Ministry of Health received clearance by the Government to deploy Medical Interns to the 58 internship centers across the country.

“All medical interns are expected to report to their various training centers by August 3, 2023,” Mwebesa said.

He added, “Subsequently, the Ministry of Health has released a deployment list for the interns under revised terms as guided by the Government. The delayed deployment was accompanied by factors beyond control of the Ministry of Health.”

The Health Ministry advised all respective Hospital Directors to issue the Interns with deployment letters and organize for the induction.