Kabaka’s 30th Coronation Anniversary: Katikkiro receives Shs 30 million donations from Pilsner

Buganda Kingdom has received Shs 30 million donations for the 30th coronation celebrations of the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The donation was delivered by Andrew Kilonzo, UBL’s Managing Director



The main event – which is scheduled to take place on Monday 31st July 2023 at the Lubiri in Mengo – will mark 30 years since the current Kabaka was crowned, making him the longest-serving monarch of Buganda since the founding of the kingdom by Kato Kintu in the 11th century.



“To mark 30 years is a truly momentous milestone and one worthy of a befitting celebration. As the biggest supporter of cultural celebration and expression in Uganda, Pilsner Lager is proud to be a part of yet another coronation anniversary and we look forward to even more opportunities to positively impact the community in partnership with the Kingdom of Buganda,” Kilonzo said.



This year’s festivities have a focus on clans in whom the kingdom’s survival and origin are vested.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga – said that during this year’s celebrations, the kingdom would look at the challenges and successes registered over the years while prioritising futuristic development and the social and economic well-being of the people of Buganda.



“We appreciate all that have come forward to support this year’s coronation anniversary, but in a special way, I appreciate the efforts of Uganda Breweries Limited – who have been a committed and steadfast partner of the kingdom through the different initiatives that continue to touch the lives of people in Buganda.”



UBL and the Buganda Kingdom have a longstanding relationship spanning several initiatives, such as in 2016, when the Kingdom’s investment arm Majestic Brands entered into a partnership with UBL to manufacture Ngule, the kingdom’s official beer.