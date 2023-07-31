Kabaka scoffs at labour externalisation of Ugandans

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has warned of the continuous labour externalization of Ugandans into Arab countries. Kabaka said this during his 30th coronation anniversary which was held at Bulange, Mengo.

Currently there are over 150,000 Ugandan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, 140,000 in UAE and other countries. Most Ugandans are employed in the informal sector as housemaids, gardeners, cargo handlers and other jobs.

As of June, last year, there were 235 licensed private recruitment companies. Every two years, each company pays Shs2 million in license fees. Annually, the government collects $ 1.3 billion globally from labour export business the Middle East alone sends in $700 million.

The government collects $30 (Shs110,000) job order fees for each permanent worker. That money is wired directly to the Uganda Revenue Authority accounts. From August 2021 to August 2022, the government collected over Shs12 billion from Job orders.

Kabaka said labour export is good however Ugandans have been trafficked, treated like slaves and many have since lost their lives.

“People export our brothers and sisters are not good people and they don’t wish them well,” Kabaka said

From 2019 to date, Uganda has registered 88 deaths of migrant workers, according to the Gender ministry. Of these, Saudi Arabia has the highest number at 69. On work-related injuries, only seven have been registered since 2019 in Saudi Arabia (five) and Iraq (two).

Kabaka stated the kingdom was restored and they love however there are people who don’t like and therefore everyone should be alert to defend it whenever there is need.

He asked the government of Uganda to reconsider allowing youth to carry out fishing and the various landing sites.

During the celebrations Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said; “I recognise all the work done by the different Katikkiros who have held offices before me. I recognize the contributions of the ministers, members of the royal family and the descendants of the royal lineage, clan mates, and members of the kingdom’s Grand Council to chiefs and all Kingdom officials and employees for their tremendous efforts towards the rebuilding of our kingdom in the last 30 years.”

He said we have witnessed the monumental developments and challenges within the kingdom since his coronation 30 years ago today. our heritage has been brought to the fore. It has been promoted, has taken center stage in the lives of the people and a significant portion of our lands and properties have been restituted back to the owners, the Kabaka and the kingdom.

During his reign, Mayiga said health and education have been prioritized, companies and agencies have been established to ensure delivery of essential services and have offered employment to a sizable number of especially the youth and youth development programs aimed at poverty reduction have been initiated.