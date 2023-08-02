20 people confirmed dead after boat capsized on Lake Victoria

Twenty (20) people have been confirmed dead after the boat capsized on Lake Victoria in the wee hours on 2nd August 2023.

SSP Onyango Patrick, PRO Kampala Metropolitan confirmed the incident and said the number of people on board is allegedly to be 34.

“The incident happened at 5am. So far 20, people have been confirmed dead, and nine (9) rescued,” Onyango revealed.

Onyango added that the boat was also carrying bags of charcoal, fresh foods, silver fish among others.

However, the cause of the accident is attributed to overloading and bad weather.

He said the rescue efforts are underway with teams from Police Marines, UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit and local community on the waters trying to locate the missing people.

He appeal to members of the public who travel on waters to always wear life jackets and not to overload their vessels