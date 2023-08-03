Dfcu names three Business Advisory Council to bolster support for women entrepreneurs

Dfcu Bank has announced the appointment of its Women in Business Advisory Council (WBAC) with a new chairperson and two Council esteemed members. The council will continue to play a crucial role in providing strategic advice to the Bank’s management, ensuring that the dfcu Women in Business program remains relevant and impactful in today’s ever-changing environment.

The reconstituted Women in Business Advisory Council include Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza as the Chairperson, alongside Belinda Namutebi and Rosemary Iwanu Mutyabule. This announcement was made during an exclusive meet & greet event organized by the bank at Golden Tulip Hotel, ahead of their new term.

Established in 2012 by the dfcu Board of Directors, the Women in Business Advisory Council is a trailblazing initiative, making dfcu Bank the first financial institution to constitute such a council. The all-female council brings a diverse range of expertise, enabling them to provide valuable insights and support to the bank in strategy formulation, with a specific focus on gender-oriented approaches.

The primary goal of the dfcu Women in Business program is to build the capacity and enhance the skills of women entrepreneurs, enabling them to make informed decisions and thrive in their businesses. Additionally, the council aims to foster a conducive environment that addresses the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

Charles Mudiwa, the CEO of dfcu Bank, expressed his excitement about this reappointment, recognizing it as a significant milestone to bolster support for the dfcu Women in Business Program. He emphasized that the program goes beyond financial aid and offers various opportunities for women’s growth and development.

“As an advocate for women-focused programs throughout my career, I understand the immense impact they can have. Women are catalysts of change, and the dfcu Women in Business program presents us with the opportunity to support and empower more women entrepreneurs,” Mudiwa said.

Mudiwa further stated, “We eagerly look forward to collaborating with the WBAC members to promote various women initiatives, provide mentorships, training, and tailored financial solutions to empower the next generation of women entrepreneurs.”

Ruth Asasira, the Manager of Women in Business and Special Programs at dfcu Bank highlighted the pivotal role played by the Women in Business program in fostering a community of entrepreneurial women who support each other to achieve their personal and financial goals, backed by the Bank’s unwavering support.

The reappointed WBAC council, serving from 1st August 2023, for a term of two (2) years, will play a crucial role in establishing new partnerships and deepening existing ones, aiming to create an inclusive and empowering environment for women entrepreneurs in Uganda.