UNBS impounds over 500 substandard tyres in operation

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) through its operations against substandard tyres in the country has impounded over 500 substandard pneumatic tyres worth 150 million shillings from traders in downtown Kampala, in line with the Bureau’s mandate of enforcing standards in protection of public health and safety, and that of the environment, from dangerous substandard products.

According to the UNBS Surveillance Officer who led the operation, Mr. Denis Odur, the operation follows recent public outcry and complaints about substandard tyres on the market as well as the increased accidents attributed to tyre failure in the recent past.

“We have discovered that a number of tyres are defective and some are poorly stored which compromises the quality of the tyres. When such tyres are used on motor vehicles, they can result into accidents for motorists,” he said.

Other poor practices in handling tyres include poor packaging, transportation and storage during importation and distribution, which lead to degeneration in quality of tyres posing a risk to the health and safety of the public and the environment.

UNBS thus developed standards to regulate the quality of tyres on the market and urges all manufacturers, importers, distributors, transporters, wholesalers and retailers of pneumatic tyres to ensure that their products meet the standards.

UNBS further cautions the traders against retreading pneumatic tyres for passenger trucks, stacking them inside one another during importation and transportation, re-grooving old and expired tyres and reselling them to unsuspecting customers, storing tyres directly on the floor and under direct light from skylights, windows, doors and other openings among others.

UNBS encourages traders of pneumatic tyres to store them in a covered place to prevent exposure to direct light from skylights. Any openings should be kept closed so that light entering the warehouse is reduced to the minimum as possible.

In case the warehouse where tyres are stored cannot be darkened for some reason, the storage piles of tyres should be carefully covered with some reasonably heavy woven fabric for complete protection against light, air current, dirt or water.

Stack them on a suitable clean base in an as stress-free condition as possible

No more than 25 motorcycle tyres; no more than 15 light truck tyres; no more than 20 car tyres; and no more than 10 truck and bus tyres shall be stacked one atop another

All the tyres in a stack shall be turned and re-piled at least once every 90 days.

During re-piling, the bottom most tyres shall be placed at the top and the top most tyres at the bottom.

Lacing of tyres in piles shall not be allowed. Tyres shall be free from water or excessive moisture before stacking.

All manufacturers and importers of pneumatic tyres or any other person retreading pneumatic tyres shall apply to UNBS for registration and approval and demonstrate capacity to provide quality tyres that meet requirements of relevant Uganda standards

In the case of importers/exporters, undergo Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standards (PVoC) process during importation.