Awilo Longomba, Afrigo Band join Stanbic in a symbolic tree planting campaign

DR Congo’s Soukous’s maestro Awilo Longomba and Afrigo Band joined Stanbic Uganda staff and clients in a symbolic tree planting campaign. The Campaign is aimed at raising awareness on the urgent need to conserve the environment, ahead of the weekend’s much anticipated ‘Legends of Sound’ concert.



Speaking to the press shortly after planting a fruit tree, Awilo said: “we need a beautiful environment to enjoy our beautiful music, therefore we must all join efforts to conserve our nature. I therefore thank Stanbic Bank for leading this effort in Uganda.”

“Awilo and Afrigo are legends of music who are also rendering their platforms to raise awareness on the urgent need to save our climate through tree planting efforts, as Stanbic Bank Uganda, we thank them and call on all Ugandans to join support efforts to preserve the environment in their respective communities,” said Diana Ondoga, the Manager Corporate Social Investment at Stanbic Bank.



Awilo is in Uganda to perform at the ‘Legends of Sound’ concert organized to celebrate 48 years of Afrigo Band this Saturday at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens in Kampala.

Speaking to the press, Philip Otim, Stanbic Bank’s Brand and Marketing Manager said “we are pleased to partner with Talent Africa Group to put these two legends of sound Awilo and Afrigo, on the same stage, this weekend.



“We love supporting the passions of our people that is why we invest in sports, music, and arts in general. To this end, we have innovated around these passions. We have created FlexiPay, our flagship digital payments solution that enables you to enjoy these- passions for less. This weekend, you will enjoy the full suite of benefits that comes with using Flexipay.” he said.