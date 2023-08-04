Two perish in Njeru-Buikwe fatal accident

Njeru Police station has registered a tragic accident that occurred at 05:20 AM on August 4th, 2023, at Kitigoma village along the Jinja-Kampala highway in Buikwe District which claimed the lives of two people.

SP Butoto Hellen, PRO Ssezibwa Region said that the accident involved two motor vehicles with registration numbers UBB 716F (Fuso Fighter) and UAY 077A/UAY 928A (Fuel Tank).

The Fuso driver and turn-man lost their lives in the accident and their bodies are being removed from the truck. Meanwhile, the driver of the fuel tank and turn man has been rushed to Jinja Hospital in critical condition for medical treatment.

“According to preliminary findings, the Fuso Fighter with registration No.UBB 716F, driven by a yet to be identified person, was traveling from Jinja towards Kampala when it veered into the lane of oncoming traffic from Kampala, colliding with the M/Benz Fuel Tank vehicle (registration No. UAY 077A/UAY 928A) heading towards Jinja,” Butoto said.

He added, “Both motor vehicles are still at the scene, waiting towing, while inquiries are being conducted.”

Police urged all road users to prioritize road safety and avoid reckless driving.